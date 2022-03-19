Jack and Michele (Jacob) Speiser are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Speiser were married on April 29, 1972, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, The Bend, by Father Sylvan Obergefell. Michele worked as a USDA farm service agent and is now retired. Jack worked at the Edon farmers Co-op and is also retired. The couple’s children are Sam and Mark who both live in Center, Ed who lives in Ney and Luke who lives in Fort Wayne Ind. Mr. and Mrs. Speiser also have three grandchildren.
