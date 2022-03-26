Mr and Mrs Salyers

Mr. and Mrs. Salyers 25th Wedding Anniversary

Daniel Salyers and Deborah Wallen were married on March 21, 1997, at the courthouse by honorable Judge Stephen Ruyle. The retired couple has five children, Tracie Shisler, Danita, Jimmy Salyers, Angela Gineman and Mike Gineman. They have 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They are going to take a trip to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan later this summer.

