M&M Luderman 2

MR. & MRS. ROBERT LUDERMAN

HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Luderman, of Hicksville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Robert Luderman and Jeannine Speiser were married July 8, 1956, in St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, by Pastor Victor Kreutz.

Mrs. Luderman is a homemaker. Mr. Luderman is a retired manufacturer’s agent.

The couple has three children: Robert (Lori) Luderman Jr. , Ayersville; Maria (Brad) Penn, Centerville; and Rebecca Celenko, who is deceased.

They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchild.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments