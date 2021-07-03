HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Luderman, of Hicksville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Robert Luderman and Jeannine Speiser were married July 8, 1956, in St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, by Pastor Victor Kreutz.
Mrs. Luderman is a homemaker. Mr. Luderman is a retired manufacturer’s agent.
The couple has three children: Robert (Lori) Luderman Jr. , Ayersville; Maria (Brad) Penn, Centerville; and Rebecca Celenko, who is deceased.
They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.