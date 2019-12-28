M&M Wagner

MR. & MRS. TOM WAGNER

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Wagner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Tom Wagner and Linda Hilvers were married on Dec. 27, 1969, in Immaculate Conception Church, Ottoville.

He is retired from farming at Wagner Farms and Sawmill. She is retired from Holgate Local Schools.

The couple has two children: Lisa (Dan) Marsalek, Toledo; and Sheri (Israel) Guajardo, Chicago. They have four grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with a Mass and family dinner.

Load comments