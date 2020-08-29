M&M Zimmermaqn

MR. & MRS. RONALD ZIMMERMAN

COLDWATER, Mich. — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Zimmerman, of Coldwater, Mich., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ronald Zimmerman and Janet Lang were married Sept. 4, 1970, in Hillsdale, Mich., with Pastor Marcuis Taber officiating.

The couple has six children: Mark Zimmerman, Defiance; Rodney Zimmerman, Defiance; Todd Zimmerman, Coldwater; Julie (Jerry) Bechtol, Clarksville, Tenn.; Lisa (Brad) Vajen, Wauseon; and Cynthia Kline, Van Wert. They have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

