MR. & MRS. KEN YOUNG

PAULDING — Mr. and Mrs. Ken Young, of Paulding, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ken Young and Sue Walters were married Oct. 24, 1970, at Sherwood United Methodist Church, Sherwood, with Rev. Wilbur Skiver officiating.

She is a daycare provider and he is a retired teacher.

The couple has two sons: Greg Young, Midland, Tex.; and Chad Young, West Lafayette, Ind.

