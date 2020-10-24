PAULDING — Mr. and Mrs. Ken Young, of Paulding, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ken Young and Sue Walters were married Oct. 24, 1970, at Sherwood United Methodist Church, Sherwood, with Rev. Wilbur Skiver officiating.
She is a daycare provider and he is a retired teacher.
The couple has two sons: Greg Young, Midland, Tex.; and Chad Young, West Lafayette, Ind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.