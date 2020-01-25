M&M Wright

MR. & MRS. RICHARD WRIGHT

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wright, Defiance, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Richard Wright and Leona Ashbaugh were married Jan. 28, 1950, in Jackson, Ohio.

He is retired from Pepsi-Cola.

The couple has five children: Randy (Denise) Wright, Ron Wright, Jerry Wright, Deb (Dan) Fishpaw, all of Defiance; and Penny (Roger) Scott, Bryan. They have 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The couple celebrated the occasion with an open house for family and friends hosted by their children.

