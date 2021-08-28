M&M Wolf

MR. & MRS. GENE WOLF

NEY — Mr. and Mrs. Gene Wolf, of Ney, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gene Wolf and Edna Bok were married on August 28, 1971 at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Defiance, by Rev. David Koenig.

The couple has three children: Christine (Kevin) Jay, Montpelier; Cheryl (Dan) Crites, Ney; and Keith (Amanda) Wolf, Archbold. They have nine grandchildren.

The couple celebrated the occasion in June with family at the lake in Quincy, Mich.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments