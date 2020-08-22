M&M Wittler

MR. & MRS. EUGENE WITTLER

Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Wittler, of Defiance, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Eugene Wittler and Norma Hohlbein were married Aug. 27, 1955, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville.

She is a retired homemaker and community volunteer. He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and insurance sales. He has been an active volunteer and leadership member of the Knights of Columbus. They have been long-time members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, and have touched the lives of many people in the Defiance and Ottoville communities, leaving a legacy of giving and service.

The couple has two children: Mark (Lisa) Wittler and Brian (Michelle) Wittler. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

