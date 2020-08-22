Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Wittler, of Defiance, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Eugene Wittler and Norma Hohlbein were married Aug. 27, 1955, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville.
She is a retired homemaker and community volunteer. He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and insurance sales. He has been an active volunteer and leadership member of the Knights of Columbus. They have been long-time members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, and have touched the lives of many people in the Defiance and Ottoville communities, leaving a legacy of giving and service.
The couple has two children: Mark (Lisa) Wittler and Brian (Michelle) Wittler. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.