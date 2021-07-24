NEY — Mr. and Mrs. James Winnie, of Ney, are celebrating their 76th wedding anniversary.
James Winnie and Irene Lantz were married July 23, 1945, in the Chapel at Baer Field, Fort Wayne, with Chaplain J.D. Foster officiating.
The couple has three children: George Winnie, Ney; Paul Winnie, Russelville, Ark.; and Keith Winnie, Defiance.
They will have an open house from 1-5 p.m. today at the Ney American Legion Building.
