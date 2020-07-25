M&M Winnie

NEY — Mr. and Mrs. James Winnie, of Ney, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

James Winnie and Irene Lantz were married July 23, 1945, in the Chapel at Baer Field, Fort Wayne, with Chaplain J.D. Foster officiating.

The couple has three children: George (Darla) Winnie, Defiance; Paul (Pam) Winnie, Russelville, Ark.; and Keith (Kay), Defiance. They have six grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the couple celebrated the occasion with immediate family in the home of their son, Keith.

