M&M Wing

MR. & MRS. STEVE WING

DESHLER — Mr. and Mrs. Steve Wing, of Deshler, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Steve Wing and Paddy Barnes were married September 4, 1971 at St. Lukes Church, Columbus.

The couple has two children: Carla Wing, Deshler; and Ryan Wing, McClure. They have four grandchildren.

