M&M Wilhelm

MR. & MRS. GARY WILHELM

PAULDING — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Wilhelm, of Paulding, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gary Wilhelm and Ann Marie Deatrick were married May 8, 1971, at Rose Hill Church of God with Pastor Sam Wollum officiating.

The couple has two children: Todd (Angela) Wilhelm, Antwerp; and Lisa (Tim) Hauenstein, Defiance. They have six grandchildren.

