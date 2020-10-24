M&M Wilhelm

MR. & MRS. WILEY WILHELM

NEW BAVARIA — Mr. and Mrs. Wiley Wilhelm, of New Bavaria, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Wiley Wilhelm and Nancy Spurgeon were married Oct. 25, 1980, at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church, New Bavaria.

He is employed as a farmer at the family farms, Wilhelm Farm and Wilhelm Orchard. She is a bus driver and food service assistant at Patrick Henry Local School District.

The couple has three children: Rachelle Wilhelm, Stephenville, Texas; Laura (Michael) Caparanis, Richfield, Ohio; and Joseph (Courtney) Wilhelm, New Bavaria.

Load comments