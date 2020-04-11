M&M West

MR. & MRS. KEITH WEST

ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. Keith West are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Keith West and Joyce (Herman) Copsey were married April 10, 1970, in St. James Lutheran Church in Payne with Rev. Grant Sheely officiating.

The retired couple has four children: Tim (Brenda) Copsey, Antwerp; Daniel (Patience) West, Mooresville, N.C.; Aaron (Kristie) West, Greensburg, Ind.; and Rachel Ousley, Findlay. They have 17 grandchildren and four (almost five) great-grandchildren.

A vow-renewal ceremony and celebration party that was planned for April 5 was cancelled, but the blessings of the past 50 years will be celebrated in the hearts of family and friends.

Load comments