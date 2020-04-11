ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. Keith West are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Keith West and Joyce (Herman) Copsey were married April 10, 1970, in St. James Lutheran Church in Payne with Rev. Grant Sheely officiating.
The retired couple has four children: Tim (Brenda) Copsey, Antwerp; Daniel (Patience) West, Mooresville, N.C.; Aaron (Kristie) West, Greensburg, Ind.; and Rachel Ousley, Findlay. They have 17 grandchildren and four (almost five) great-grandchildren.
A vow-renewal ceremony and celebration party that was planned for April 5 was cancelled, but the blessings of the past 50 years will be celebrated in the hearts of family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.