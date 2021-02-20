ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wenzlick, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Joseph Wenzlick and Jacquelyn Rode were married on Feb. 26, 1971, at St. Mary’s Church in Van Wert.
He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations.
The couple has three children: Deanna (Tom) Wann, Dwain (Mickie) Wenzlick, and Dave (Mindy) Wenzlick. They have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
