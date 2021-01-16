M&M Weber

MR. & MRS. JOSEPH WEBER

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Weber, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Joseph Weber and Lynn Ann were married Jan. 24, 1981, at Williams Air Force Base Chapel in Arizona where they both served in the United State Air Force.

The couple has five children: Nicholas, Defiance; Breeanna (Arlie) Adams, Ridgeville Corners; Joseph, Defiance; and Angelina, 15, and Drae, 11, at home. The couple has one grandchild an is expecting a second one in August.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family trip later this year.

Recommended for you

Load comments