Mr. and Mrs. Donald Watkins of Defiance are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Donald Watkins and Teresa Unzicker were married Feb. 18, 1995, in Westville First Church of Christ, Westville, Ill.
He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and currently working a a paraprofessional at Defiance Middle School. She is administrative assistant to the director of teacher education at Defiance College.
The couple has three children: Joshua (Elizabeth) Hartman, Defiance; MaKayla (Mark) Clellan, Defiance; and Darby Miethe, Georgetown, Ill. They have six grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a small gathering of family and friends hosted by their children.
