Mr. and Mrs. Terry Wagner, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Terry Wagner and Janet Peterson were married on January 8, 1972, at Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont.
She is a retired teacher of special needs students. He is a retired farmer and tool and die maker.
The couple has two children: Tom Wagner, New Haven, Ind.; and Jasen (Jess) Wagner, Perrysburg. They have one granddaughter.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner.
