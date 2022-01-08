M&M Wagner

MR. & MRS. TERRY WAGNER

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Wagner, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Terry Wagner and Janet Peterson were married on January 8, 1972, at Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont.

She is a retired teacher of special needs students. He is a retired farmer and tool and die maker.

The couple has two children: Tom Wagner, New Haven, Ind.; and Jasen (Jess) Wagner, Perrysburg. They have one granddaughter.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments