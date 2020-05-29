M&M Wachtman

MR. & MRS. VERNON WACHTMAN

Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Wachtman, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Vernon Wachtman and Lillian Helberg were married June 5, 1960, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, with Rev. Henry Dirks officiating.

He is the owner of Vernon Wachtman Builder and also farms. She is the bookkeeper.

The couple has four children: Douglas (Joyce), Defiance; David (Susan), Defiance; Todd (Karla), Napoleon; and Terry (Kaycie), Defiance. They have 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

