M&M Price

MR. & MRS. WILLIAM PRICE

OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. William Price, Oakwood, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

William Price and LaCinda Bullinger were married on Aug. 28, 1969, in Tazewell, Tenn. He is retired from Johns Manville and she is a homemaker.

The couple has two children: Tina (James) Foltz and Emily (Brad) Taylor. They have five grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with immediate family and a weekend getaway.

Load comments