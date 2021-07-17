M&M Vollmer

MR. & MRS. DOUG VOLLMER

WAUSEON — Mr. and Mrs. Doug Vollmer, of Wauseon, are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary.

Doug Vollmer and Karen Domeck were married July 14, 1973 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Wauseon, with Reverend Garth Maynard officiating.

She is semi-retired as a substitute teacher for Wauseon Schools and as director and teacher for Wauseon Safety City. He is owner/manager of Fulton Lumber Company, Wauseon.

The couple has three children: Jennifer (Sean) Clarke, Oscoda, Mich.; Dan (Nancy) Vollmer, Holgate; and Geoffrey (Jackie) Vollmer, Dayton. They have five grandchildren and one deceased grandchild.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family gathering later this summer at Rose Lake, Coldwater, Mich.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments