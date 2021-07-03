M&M Vetter

MR. & MRS. ROBERT VETTER

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Vetter, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Robert Vetter and Patricia Ludwig were married July 8, 1961, at St. Michael’s Church, Hicksville, with Father Joseph Schill officiating.

They are both retired.

The couple has four children: Kathleen Vetter, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Kurt (Kelly) Vetter, Toledo; Mark (Jennifer) Vetter, Ney; and Maryann (Morris) Wagner, Fremont. They have 13 grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner at a later date.

