MR. & MRS. NICK VARANO

Mr. and Mrs. Nick Varano, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Nick Varano and Linda Balser were married on October 30, 1971, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hicksville, by Fr. Neidermier.

The couple had one son, Dominick J. Varano, who is deceased.

