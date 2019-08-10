M&M VanArsdalen

MR. & MRS. CAM VANARSDALEN

Mr. and Mrs. Cam VanArsdalen, Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Cam VanArsdalen and Vicki Witt were married Aug. 11, 1979, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Deerfield, Mich. He is a school administrator with Liberty Center Local Schools and she is a cashier with Bryan City Schools.

The couple has three children: Amy VanArsdalen, Columbus; Kyle VanArsdalen, Durham, N.C.; and David (Alison) VanArsdalen, Charleston, S.C. They have one grandchild.

