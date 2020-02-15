M&M Turner

MR. & MRS. ROBERT TURNER SR.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Turner Sr. of Defiance are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Robert Turner and Nicki Withers were married Feb. 20, 1965, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Rolla, Mo., with Rev. Thomas Sullivan officiating.

He is a retired senior metallurgist from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is a retired nurse from ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

The couple has three children: Rebecca (Mike) Connolly, Defiance; Robert (Chris) Turner Jr., Defiance; and Michael Turner, Defiance. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

