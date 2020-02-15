Mr. and Mrs. Robert Turner Sr. of Defiance are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Robert Turner and Nicki Withers were married Feb. 20, 1965, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Rolla, Mo., with Rev. Thomas Sullivan officiating.
He is a retired senior metallurgist from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is a retired nurse from ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
The couple has three children: Rebecca (Mike) Connolly, Defiance; Robert (Chris) Turner Jr., Defiance; and Michael Turner, Defiance. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.