BRUNERSBURG — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Tucker, of Brunersburg, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Paul Tucker and Michelle Vasher were married June 5, 1971, in Florida, Ohio.
He is retired from Johns-Manville and she is retired from CRSI.
The couple has two children: Greg (Colleen) Tucker and Laura Colon. They have six grandchildren.
To celebrate the occasion the couple visited their granddaughter Luciana Colon who is in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Georgia. The couple also were guests at a party hosted by their children at Peace Lutheran Church, Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.