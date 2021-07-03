M&M Tucker

MR. & MRS. PAUL TUCKER

BRUNERSBURG — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Tucker, of Brunersburg, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Paul Tucker and Michelle Vasher were married June 5, 1971, in Florida, Ohio.

He is retired from Johns-Manville and she is retired from CRSI.

The couple has two children: Greg (Colleen) Tucker and Laura Colon. They have six grandchildren.

To celebrate the occasion the couple visited their granddaughter Luciana Colon who is in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Georgia. The couple also were guests at a party hosted by their children at Peace Lutheran Church, Defiance.

