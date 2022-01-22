M&M Tracy

Mr. and Mrs. Ted Tracy, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Ted Tracy and Timberly Bass were married on January 23, 1982, in Oklahoma.

The couple has two children: Gabriel (Kristina) Tracy, Defiance; and Sarah (Travis) Spallinger, Defiance. They have six grandchildren.

