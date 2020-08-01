M&M Tobias

MR. & MRS. ERNIE TOBIAS

MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Tobias, formerly of Holgate, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ernie Tobias and Sue Felter were married June 4, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.

The couple has two children: Tim (Kristy) Tobias, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Kelly Tobias, Holgate. They have six grandchildren (one deceased) and five great-grandchildren.

The couple celebrated the occasion at home with a small family gathering.

Load comments