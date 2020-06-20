M&M Tipton

MR. & MRS. CALVIN TIPTON

Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Tipton, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Calvin Tipton and Linda Bevins were married June 20, 1970, at the Second Baptist Church, Defiance, with Rev. Thomas D. Davidson Sr. officiating.

The couple has two children: Kelly Tipton (Reed), and Calvin E. Tipton. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a seven-day Caribbean cruise.

