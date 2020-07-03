M&M Timbrook

MR. & MRS. JAMES TIMBROOK JR.

SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. James Timbrook Jr., of rural Sherwood, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Jim Timbrook and Agnes Meyer were married July 4, 1970, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. David Beck officiating.

The couple has six children: J.J. (Kristina) Timbrook; Jeff (Jessie) Timbroook; Jon (Erin) Timbrook; Jake (Kiley) Timbrook; Jenny (Scott) Mavis; and Julie (deceased). They have 15 grandchildren.

The couple plans to host a reception to celebrate the occasion with family and friends at a later date.

