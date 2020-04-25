M&M Thomas

MR. & MRS. RICK THOMAS

Mr. and Mrs. Rick Thomas, of Defiance, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Rick Thomas and Cheri Dingus were married on April 29, 1995, in the Family Worship Center, Defiance, with Apostle Michael Smith officiating.

He is employed as a mechanic at Spangler Candy, Bryan, and she is eployed as lead laboratory technician at Spangler Candy, Bryan.

The couple is having an open house at the Second Story, Defiance, on June 20 for friends and family. A trip to Africa is being planned for next year.

