MR. & MRS. KENNY THEISEN

NEW BAVARIA — Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Theisen, of New Bavaria, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Kenny and Tammy Theisen were married August 24, 1996, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.

The couple has two children: Brok (Jana Schroeder) Theisen, New Bavaria; and Kacee (Zachery Retcher) Theisen, Defiance.

