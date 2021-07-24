Mr. and Mrs. Jack Suman, of Defiance, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Jack Suman and Anita Smith were married July 22, 1966, at the Nazarene Church in Paulding with Rev. Floyd Suman officiating.
They are both retired.
The couple has three children: Dean Suman, who is deceased, and his wife Michelle; Rusty (Theresa) Suman, Ringgold, Ga.; and Jennifer (Mike) Jacob, Centerville, Tenn.
The couple celebrated the occasion with a trip to Tennessee.
