Mr. and Mrs. David Stollsteimer, of Defiance, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
David Stollsteimer and Penny Ames were married May 25, 1985, at First Church of God, Defiance, with Pastor Richard Lathan officiating.
The couple has two children: Austin (Bailey) Stollsteimer, Villa Rica, Ga.; and Jenna (Shawn) Sheaks, Defiance. They have three grandchildren and one on the way.
They celebrated the occasion with dinner on top of the 1,100-foot Stratosphere in Las Vegas. They also visited Brice Canyon National Park, Zion National Park; as well as Red Rock Canyon and Valley of Fire parks in Nevada. They also rented a motorcycle and cruised through the desert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.