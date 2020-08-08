M&M Stollsteimer

MR. & MRS. DAVID STOLLSTEIMER

Mr. and Mrs. David Stollsteimer, of Defiance, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

David Stollsteimer and Penny Ames were married May 25, 1985, at First Church of God, Defiance, with Pastor Richard Lathan officiating.

The couple has two children: Austin (Bailey) Stollsteimer, Villa Rica, Ga.; and Jenna (Shawn) Sheaks, Defiance. They have three grandchildren and one on the way.

They celebrated the occasion with dinner on top of the 1,100-foot Stratosphere in Las Vegas. They also visited Brice Canyon National Park, Zion National Park; as well as Red Rock Canyon and Valley of Fire parks in Nevada. They also rented a motorcycle and cruised through the desert.

