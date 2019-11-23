M&M Stehlak

MR. & MRS. CARL STEHULAK

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Stehulak, Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Carl Stehulak and Nancy Goettemoeller were married Nov. 17, 1979, in Immacuate Conception Catholic Churck, Botkins, with Father Ray Zarate officiating.

He is a retired engineer with Johns Manville Corporation and she is a retired faculty member with the Ohio State University Extension.

The couple has three children: John (Abigail) Stehulak, Defiance; Gregory Stehulak, Fort Wayne; and David (Lindsey) Stehulak, Defiance. They have six grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with Mass and dinner with the family.

