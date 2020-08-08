M&M Steffel

MR. & MRS RUSSELL STEFFEL

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Steffel, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Russell Steffell and Cathy Bauer were married Aug. 9, 1980, at St. Michael the Ridge Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. Thomas Wehinger officiating.

They own and operate Steffel Excavating.

The couple has three children: Jason Hageman, Defiance; Lynette Dill, Defiance; and Eric Steffel, Houston, Texas. They have three grandchildren.

