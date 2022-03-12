M&M Sprow

MR. & MRS. LARRY SPROW

 Sheryl

HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Larry Sprow, of Hicksville, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Larry Sprow and Ann Hetrick were married on March 24, 1962, at Sherwood Methodist Church with the Rev. Eichar officiating.

The retired couple has two children: Sheryl (Dennis) Vetter, Hicksville, and Tammy (Bruce) Silcott, Hicksville. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments