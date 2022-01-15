M&M Sprow

MR. & MRS. DAN SPROW

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Sprow, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dan Sprow and Charlene Moore were married on January 15, 1972, at North Mt. Zion Church, Rice, with Rev. Ralph T. Willis officiating.

The couple has four children: Christy (Jesse) Sierra, Defiance; Chad (Casie) Sprow, Continental; Erin (Justin) Doenges, Continental; and Kimberly (deceased). The couple has 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

