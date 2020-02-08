M&M William Smith

MR. & MRS. WILLIAM SMITH

SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. William Smith of Sherwood are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

William Smith and Patricia Seip were married Feb. 14, 1970, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Edwin Dodt officiating.

He is retired as superintendent of Kettenring Country Club, Defiance, and she is retired from First Federal Bank, Defiance.

The couple has one child, Tina Smith, Findlay.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a small gathering of family and friends hosted by their daughter.

Load comments