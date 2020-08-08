M&M Smith

MR. & MRS. WILLIAM SMITH

ARCHBOLD — Mr. and Mrs. William Smith, of Archbold, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

William Smith and Shirlee McWilliams were married Aug. 5, 1950, in Detroit, Mich.

She is a homemaker and retired from Ben Franklin store clerk, Paulding; and Sauder Village, Archbold. He is retired Ben Franklin store owner, Paulding; and Sauder Village, Archbold.

The couple has four children: Pamela (Craig) Roth, Bryan; Deb (Keith) Buehrer, Archbold; Kathy (Marv) Burnett, Archbold; and Keith (Barb) Smith, Toledo. They have 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, their open house had to be canceled. A special family dinner is planned for their immediate family. If you would like to help them celebrate this occasion, you may send a card to 415 Clover Lane, Archbold 43502.

