ARCHBOLD — Mr. and Mrs. William Smith, of Archbold, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
William Smith and Shirlee McWilliams were married Aug. 5, 1950, in Detroit, Mich.
She is a homemaker and retired from Ben Franklin store clerk, Paulding; and Sauder Village, Archbold. He is retired Ben Franklin store owner, Paulding; and Sauder Village, Archbold.
The couple has four children: Pamela (Craig) Roth, Bryan; Deb (Keith) Buehrer, Archbold; Kathy (Marv) Burnett, Archbold; and Keith (Barb) Smith, Toledo. They have 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, their open house had to be canceled. A special family dinner is planned for their immediate family. If you would like to help them celebrate this occasion, you may send a card to 415 Clover Lane, Archbold 43502.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.