MR. & MRS. JAMES SMITH

WAUSEON — Mr. and Mrs. James Smith, of Wauseon, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

James Smith and Lois Kime were married on July 1, 1961, at United Methodist Church, Morenci, Mich.

Both are retired, but remain active volunteers in the community and are members of First Christian Church, Wauseon.

The couple has three children: Rick Smith, Archbold; Teresa (Bob) Tewell, Montpelier; and Scott (Susan Lay) Smith, Delta. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

