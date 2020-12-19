M&M Smith

MR. & MRS. DONALD SMITH

ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. Donald Smith, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Donald Smith and Rebekah Lord were married Dec. 26, 1970, at St. James Lutheran Church, Payne, with Rev. Grant Shealy officiating.

He is retired from Walmart, Fort Wayne. She is retired from the Antwerp Exchange Bank and IPFW as a community arts piano instructor. She continues as a church musician and private piano instructor.

The couple has two children: Sera Louise (Joshua) Zipfel, Hicksville; and Suzanne Martha (Mark) Lance, Mesa, Ariz.

They plan to celebrate the occasion with family and friends. Anyone wishing to send a card may do so at: 202 Mervin St., Antwerp, 45813.

