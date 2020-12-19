ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. Donald Smith, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Donald Smith and Rebekah Lord were married Dec. 26, 1970, at St. James Lutheran Church, Payne, with Rev. Grant Shealy officiating.
He is retired from Walmart, Fort Wayne. She is retired from the Antwerp Exchange Bank and IPFW as a community arts piano instructor. She continues as a church musician and private piano instructor.
The couple has two children: Sera Louise (Joshua) Zipfel, Hicksville; and Suzanne Martha (Mark) Lance, Mesa, Ariz.
They plan to celebrate the occasion with family and friends. Anyone wishing to send a card may do so at: 202 Mervin St., Antwerp, 45813.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.