M&M Donald Smith

MR. & MRS. DONALD SMITH

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Mr. and Mrs. Donald Smith, Sun City Center, Fla., are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Donald Smith and Connie Sullivan were married June 7, 1975, in Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, with Rev. Claude Chivington officiating.

He is retired form the Putnam County Court as chief probation officer and she is retired from New Millennium Building Systems, Continental, in the accounts payable department. Following retirement, they made their home in Florida.

Load comments