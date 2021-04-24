M&M Smith

MR. & MRS. JEFF SMITH

Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Smith are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Jeff Smith and Janet Gecowets were married April 20, 1996, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, The Bend, with Father William Martin officiating.

The couple has three children: Katelyn, Karrie and Jeffrey.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family and friends at a later date.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments