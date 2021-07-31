M&M Small

MR. & MRS. ROBERT SMALL

NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Small, of Napoleon, will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

Robert Small and Donna Gray were married on August 21, 1946, in the rectory of St. Augustine Church in Napoleon.

The couple had 14 children, 13 of whom are living. They have 34 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

A reception to celebrate the anniversary will take place following the 4:30 p.m. Mass on August 14 at the St. Augustine Ministry Center, 210 Clinton St., Napoleon.

