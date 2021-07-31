NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Small, of Napoleon, will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Robert Small and Donna Gray were married on August 21, 1946, in the rectory of St. Augustine Church in Napoleon.
The couple had 14 children, 13 of whom are living. They have 34 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
A reception to celebrate the anniversary will take place following the 4:30 p.m. Mass on August 14 at the St. Augustine Ministry Center, 210 Clinton St., Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.