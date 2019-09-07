M&M James Sisco

MR. & MRS. JAMES SISCO

Mr. and Mrs. James Sisco, Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

James “Jim” Sisco and Judith “Judy” Johnson were married Sept. 12, 1959, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Gallert officiating.

The couple has three children: Cindy (John) Roehrig, Defiance; Tina (Ronnie) Gunderman, Sherwood; and Mark (Sheila) Sisco, Harrison, Ark. They have six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

