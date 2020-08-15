NEY — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shininger, of Ney, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Robert Shininger and Stella Singer were married Aug. 20, 1960, at Marysdale Immaculate Conception Church, with Father William Pfeifer officiating.
The couple has 10 children: Steve (Nicole) Shininger, Mascoutah, Ill.; Barbara (Steve) Coolman, Defiance: Deborah Shininger (deceased); Diane (Joe) Hammmon, Mark Center; Timothy (Anne) Shininger, Fredonia, Wisc.; Fr. Brian Shininger, Cupertino, Calif.; Rebecca (John) Mansel-Pleydell, Ney; Douglas (Kelly) Shininger, Sherwood; Gregory (Karah) Shininger, Defiance; and Luke (Kelly) Shininger, Defiance. They have 51 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A special family gathering is planned for their immediate family.
