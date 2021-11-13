M&M Shininger

NEY — Mr. and Mrs. Louis Shininger, of Ney, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Louis Shininger and Charette Fritz were married Nov. 20, 1971, at St. Isidore Catholic Parish, Marysdale site, by Rev. Joseph Jaros.

The couple has three children: Todd (Tara) Shininger, Ney; Dawn Shininger, Gahanna; and Neil (Heather) Shininger, Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner and a trip to Nashville, Tenn.

