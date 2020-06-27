M&M Shindler

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Shindler, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mike Shindler and Ruth Kilmer were married June 27, 1970, in Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello, Ind., with Father William Grandy officiating.

The retired couple, have three children: Jill (Rob) Cheek, Cincinnati; Janet (Mark) Evers, Marysville; and Judy (Jason) Schultz, Defiance. They have nine grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.

